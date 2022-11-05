Peacock sightings in River Walk, Greenbrier areas of Chesapeake

Someone spotted a peacock strolling around the River Walk subdivision days after someone else saw a peacock on the back side of a shopping center in Greenbrier.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Things seem to have gotten a little more colorful in areas of Chesapeake lately. You can thank a wandering peacock for that.

Someone messaged us on Facebook with video of the bird making his rounds in near Marina Reach and Creek Lane in the River Walk subdivision. In the video, you catch a flash of blue above some plants at a home there. Then, the peacock starts strolling on the walkway of the house.

The video came days after someone else shared a Facebook post about a peacock in Greenbrier on May 6.

In that instance, the bird was on the back side of the shopping center on Volvo Parkway where Nothing Bundt Cakes is located. The person who posted about the peacock had pictures of him walking in the parking lot and having a seat on top of a fence. She asked people to share the post.

If you were to walk from the location in River Walk to the one in Greenbrier, it's a distance of 2.8 miles and would take about 56 minutes to go from point to point on foot.

Smithsonian's National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute, often referred to simply as "National Zoo," says peafowl, which includes peacocks, "tend to walk or run rather than fly. They prefer to fly only in strong, short bursts to escape predators or to reach the tree tops in which they roost at night."