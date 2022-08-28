Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Military Highway South in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man died after a vehicle struck him Sunday night in Chesapeake.
Chesapeake Police said the collision happened in the 1700 block of Military Highway South.
Someone called to notify the department around 8:30 p.m., according to a Chesapeake Police spokesperson.
Police said the pedestrian, who has not been identified, died at the scene.
Investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.
Meanwhile, traffic in the area is limited.