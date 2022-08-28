x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Chesapeake

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Military Highway South in Chesapeake

Chesapeake Police said the department received a call about the crash around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

More Videos

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man died after a vehicle struck him Sunday night in Chesapeake. 

Chesapeake Police said the collision happened in the 1700 block of Military Highway South. 

RELATED: Federal transportation report shows uptick in traffic deaths in VA, NC in first quarter of 2022

Someone called to notify the department around 8:30 p.m., according to a Chesapeake Police spokesperson. 

RELATED: Deadly week for pedestrians across Hampton Roads

Police said the pedestrian, who has not been identified, died at the scene. 

Investigators are looking into the cause of the crash. 

Meanwhile, traffic in the area is limited.  

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out