Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Military Highway South in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man died after a vehicle struck him Sunday night in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake Police said the collision happened in the 1700 block of Military Highway South.

Someone called to notify the department around 8:30 p.m., according to a Chesapeake Police spokesperson.

Police said the pedestrian, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.