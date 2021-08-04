Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash involving motorcycle, SUV in Chesapeake

The driver of the motorcycle remained at the scene but an SUV left after the wreck. The incident happened near George Washington Highway North and Battery Park Road.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police is investigating a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead Wednesday night.

The accident occurred in the area of George Washington Highway North and Battery Park Road. Police responded around 9:22 p.m. to an accident involving a pedestrian, motorcycle and SUV.

Officers and medics found the pedestrian and tried life-saving measures. The person died at the scene.

The driver of the motorcycle in the crash remained at the scene but a mid-size SUV left after the accident, police said.

As police are investigating the incident, they are still trying to identify the pedestrian.

No other injuries were reported.

That area of George Washington Highway North was closed for about three hours while Chesapeake Police Crash Reconstruction Team investigated the crash.