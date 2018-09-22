CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — A pedestrian was hit by a truck early morning Saturday, Chesapeake police said.

Around 3:12 a.m., police responded to a vehicle-pedestrian accident near VA-168 bypass.

Police on scene determined the driver of a white pickup truck was traveling southbound and saw a pedestrian walking across the roadway.

The truck driver attempted to avoid hitting the pedestrian — but struck the person when they moved back into the truck's path.

The pedestrian was taken to Norfolk General Hospital with injuries considered life threatening.

The accident is still under investigation.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC