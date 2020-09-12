Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by SUV in Chesapeake

The hit and run happened at the intersection of Whistle Town Road and Fernham Lane. A black SUV hit a woman while she was walking on the side of the road.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman is seriously hurt after an SUV hit her and drove away while she was walking in a neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Chesapeake Police responded around 7:54 a.m. to the intersection of Whistle Town Road and Fernham Lane to a report of a hit and run.

Police said a black SUV reportedly was traveling down Fernham Lane when it hit a woman as she walking down the side of the road.

The woman's injuries are considered serious. She was taken to the hospital.

The incident is under investigation.