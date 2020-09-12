Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by SUV in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman is seriously hurt after an SUV hit her and drove away while she was walking in a neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Chesapeake Police responded around 7:54 a.m. to the intersection of Whistle Town Road and Fernham Lane to a report of a hit and run.
Police said a black SUV reportedly was traveling down Fernham Lane when it hit a woman as she walking down the side of the road.
The woman's injuries are considered serious. She was taken to the hospital.
The incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, Submit a tip online at P3TIPS.com.