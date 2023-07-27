Chesapeake Sheriff's Office warns of 'pending legal matter' scam

The sheriff's office said on Wednesday alone, they received more than 40 calls about this scam, and at least two residents have reported giving the scammer $15,000.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Sheriff's deputies are warning about another scam across the city.

This time around, scammers are demanding money for a "pending legal matter."

They'll claim to be someone from the "Courthouse division" and demand payment for missing a court date. Sometimes they ask for payment through gift cards while other times, they want you to take cash to an unmarked car. At least twice, the scammer gave the victim a phony "receipt".

Rest assured: these calls are fake. The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday alone, they received more than 40 calls about this scam, and at least two residents have reported giving the scammer $15,000.