Youngkin announces $59.1M agriculture investment for City of Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — On Thursday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that Perdue AgriBusiness will invest $59.1 million to expand operation in the City of Chesapeake.
The company plans to modernize facilities and increase the production of its soybean products.
According to the governor's office, Perdue purchases 80% of Virginia’s soybeans and exports 72 million tons of soybeans per year.
“When industry leaders reinvest in Virginia, it is a strong endorsement of the many attributes that make our Commonwealth a best-in-class business location,” Gov. Youngkin said in a news release. “Perdue AgriBusiness is a valued employer in Chesapeake and a major contributor to Virginia farmers’ livelihoods, and we look forward to its continued growth trajectory with the modernization and expansion of this facility.”
