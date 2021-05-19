Person barricades himself inside Chesapeake home, authorities negotiating

SWAT Team members and negotiators are working to peacefully resolve the situation.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Negotiators are working to peacefully resolve a barricade situation at a Chesapeake home.

Officers were sent to the 200 block of Sparrow Road Wednesday morning after learning a person armed with weapons barricaded himself inside his home.

SWAT Team members and authorities are working to negotiate with the person to bring the situation to a non-violent end.

Sparrow Road is closed from Commonwealth Avenue to Rollingswood Road.