Person barricades himself inside Chesapeake home, authorities negotiating

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Negotiators are working to peacefully resolve a barricade situation at a Chesapeake home.
Officers were sent to the 200 block of Sparrow Road Wednesday morning after learning a person armed with weapons barricaded himself inside his home.
SWAT Team members and authorities are working to negotiate with the person to bring the situation to a non-violent end.
Sparrow Road is closed from Commonwealth Avenue to Rollingswood Road.
No other details have been released at this time, but police said they will release more updates and developments as the incident unfolds.