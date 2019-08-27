CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police are investigating after a body was discovered lying on the train tracks on Monday.

The body was found around 11:30 p.m. on the tracks just off Portlock Road in Chesapeake. Police said the victim's injuries were consistent with an impact from a train.

On Wednesday, officials said the person killed was identified as 55-year-old Rodney C. Perkins from Chesapeake.

Police said there were no witnesses to the incident, and the Norfolk Southern train continued. The conductor was unaware the train struck anyone.

Norfolk Southern said a westbound train was en route from Norfolk, Virginia, to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, when the incident occurred. They believe the person, Perkins, was hit while trying to cross the tracks around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

A neighbor who lived near the tracks said that the railroad crossing has eight tracks and that the signals are very loud when a train is about to come through.

“They blow their horns very loud and it’s morning, noon and night. It’ll wake you up out of your sleep. Because of how frequent the trains travel these tracks, I think Portlock road is one of the busiest areas for those tracks," said a neighbor.

Local Duryl Dowdy said that if you see a train coming, you need to heed the warnings.

"It’s dangerous in these areas. That man lost his life. Anytime those poles are down and the lights are flashing don’t go through it," said Dowdy.

Norfolk Southern released the following statement about the incident:

"At Norfolk Southern, the safety of our employees and the communities we serve is our number one priority. Norfolk Southern advises motorists and pedestrians to stay alert around railroad tracks, and to be mindful of all warning signs and signals at railroad crossings."

Norfolk Southern personnel assisted local law enforcement in investigating the incident.

No other information was immediately available.