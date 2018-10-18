CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — A person was shot and seriously injured Wednesday night in Chesapeake, an official said.

Police responded to a report of shooting around 10:56 p.m. in the 2000 block of Linster Street, Assistant PIO K.R Pacheco said.

A person with a gunshot wound was taken to Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

Pacheco said the incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

