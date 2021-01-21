Person shot and killed in Chesapeake

A male was found shot in the 1400 block of Leckford Drive. He later died at the hospital.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Wednesday night.

Police responded around 11:05 p.m. to a report of an injured person in the 1400 block of Leckford Drive. That's along Brighton Park at Greenbrier area.

Officers found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating the incident.