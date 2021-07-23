Person shot, killed outside Hunters Point Apartments in Chesapeake

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 4200 block of Reid Street. Police found a male who had been shot outside the apartment complex.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police are investigating a shooting overnight that left one person dead.

It was around 12:22 a.m. Friday when police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 4200 block of Reid Street.

Officers found a male who had been shot outside Hunters Point Apartments.

He was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time.