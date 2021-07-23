Person shot, killed outside Hunters Point Apartments in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police are investigating a shooting overnight that left one person dead.
It was around 12:22 a.m. Friday when police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 4200 block of Reid Street.
Officers found a male who had been shot outside Hunters Point Apartments.
He was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.
Police said there is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, leave a tip online at P3TIPS.COM.