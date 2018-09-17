CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Police are investigating after a person was hit and run over by a vehicle in Chesapeake.

Investigators said the accident happened around 11:40 a.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, not far from Chesapeake Square Mall. The vehicle reportedly turned down a lane to park and did not see a pedestrian walking. The vehicle then hit and drove over the victim.

The pedestrian was flown by Nightingale to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with multiple life-threatening injuries.

Police said drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the accident.

The driver of the car did stop and is cooperating with investigators.

If you have any information about this accident, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC