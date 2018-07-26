CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Police said a teen made up a story of an attempted robbery after shooting himself in the foot.

On the afternoon of July 25, police were called to the 1200 block of Military Highway for a gunshot victim. On the scene, they found a 15-year-old boy who said he was walking down Paramount Avenue when he was approached by a man.

The teen claimed the man told him to "run his pockets." When the suspect learned the victim didn't have anything he shot him in the foot.

Investigators now say that the story was completely made up, and that the 15-year-old shot himself in the foot.

The teen is now facing criminal charges, while the incident remains under investigation.

