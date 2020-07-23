x
Police: Man barricaded in South Norfolk home surrenders peacefully

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — No one was hurt following a multi-hour standoff between Chesapeake Police and an armed suspect who had barricaded himself inside a South Norfolk home.

According to Chesapeake Police, a call came in around 2:45 about an armed man brandishing a weapon in the area of Bainbridge Boulevard and Jefferson Street.  Officers arrived and saw the suspect, an adult man, who then fled into a nearby home.

Chesapeake SWAT and crisis negotiators were called to the scene and spent several hours trying to get the suspect to surrender.

Shortly after 7 p.m., the man exited the home peacefully and was taken into custody.

Police say the man, 49-year-old Judith Lee Boone of Portsmouth, was wanted on several outstanding warrants. He also faces weapons charges related to Thursday's incident. 

