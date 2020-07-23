Police: Man barricaded in South Norfolk home surrenders peacefully

Chesapeake SWAT and crisis negotiators were called to the scene and spent several hours trying to get the suspect to surrender.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — No one was hurt following a multi-hour standoff between Chesapeake Police and an armed suspect who had barricaded himself inside a South Norfolk home.

According to Chesapeake Police, a call came in around 2:45 about an armed man brandishing a weapon in the area of Bainbridge Boulevard and Jefferson Street. Officers arrived and saw the suspect, an adult man, who then fled into a nearby home.

Shortly after 7 p.m., the man exited the home peacefully and was taken into custody.