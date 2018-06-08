CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — A police pursuit ended in a crash Monday morning in Chesapeake.

At around 11 a.m., Virginia State Police say a trooper attempted to stop a Volkswagen Tiguan SUV for speeding on Interstate 64 East at Greenbrier Parkway. After the vehicle's registration was run through the DMV, police learned the vehicle had been stolen. The driver of the SUV refused to stop, and a chase began.

The SUV continued driving toward Battlefield Boulevard and onto Campostella Road, where it finally came to a stop with two flat tires. The driver, 18-year-old Reginald Lee Butler of Chesapeake, was taken into custody. Two other passengers got out and fled the scene on foot.

Butler faces numerous charges, including felony evade and elude, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and driving without a valid license.

