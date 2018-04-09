CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Police have identified the victim who died after an overnight shooting in Chesapeake.

Investigators say it happened at the Forest Cove Apartments on Parkside Drive just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers arriving on scene found 23-year-old Trevon Dominique Skinner with a number of gunshot wounds. Medics said he was dead when they arrived.

There is no suspect information immediately available, but if you know anything that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

