CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — A man was found dead on a side walk from gunshot wounds Friday night, police said.

Police identified the man killed as 25-year-old Namel Prince Augustine of Chesapeake.

Around 10:29 p.m., Chesapeake police responded to a report of gun shots in the 800 block of Great Bridge Boulevard.

Arriving officers found a dead man on the side walk with apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

There is no more information, and detectives are still investigating, PIO Leo Kosinski said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

