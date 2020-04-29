Police identify man shot and killed on HRT bus in Chesapeake

Police identified the man killed as Taekwon Demond Rumble, 22, of Chesapeake.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are looking for the person who got onto a Hampton Roads Transit bus on Tuesday afternoon and shot and killed a passenger.

Police identified the man killed as Taekwon Demond Rumble, 22, of Chesapeake.

At about 5:19 p.m., officers were called to the HRT bus transfer stop in the 400 block of Liberty Street for a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find Rumble dead on one of the buses at the stop. Investigators say that based on a preliminary investigation, Rumble was sitting on the bus waiting for it to leave when another man got on board and shot him several times.

The suspect then got off the bus and fled on foot, westbound across Liberty Street between some buildings and heading toward a neighborhood.