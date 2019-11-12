CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Virginia State Police are trying to identify the person who fired upon another driver on Interstate 64 in Chesapeake Wednesday morning.

Investigators say that around 8:30 a.m., a gold 2013 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling eastbound on I-64 in the area of the High Rise Bridge when someone fired shots on the vehicle. The driver wasn't hurt by the gunfire.

The suspect vehicle is described as an older model white Ford Explorer that was driven by a man. A woman was also seen in the passenger seat.

The Explorer was last seen speeding off, exiting the interstate onto George Washington Highway North.

State Police are asking if anyone who may have seen the incident or just before or after it happened, to reach out to investigators. If you have any information that might be able to help, contact Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.