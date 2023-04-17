Woman reported missing in Chesapeake found safe, police say

According to police, Evelyn Ramos left her home on Gainsborough Court after telling her husband she was going to visit her son.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — UPDATE: Police confirmed on Monday evening that Ramos had been safely located.

The Chesapeake Police Department is looking for a missing woman who was last seen at her home in the Greenbrier West area Sunday.

According to police, Evelyn Ramos left her home on Gainsborough Court after telling her husband she was going to visit her son on Chatham Lane.

She never made it to the location and hasn't been seen or heard from by her family.

Ramos has schizophrenia and may have not taken her medicine and could be disoriented.

She is known to go to Wells Fargo, Food Lion and McDonald's in the immediate area of her home. She doesn't drive or have a cell phone.