CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man is charged with possessing and manufacturing methamphetamine after Chesapeake police searched his home on Wednesday.

Police said Joseph Anthony Clarke, 26, is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Manufacture and Possession of an Explosive Device.

Officers were conducting a narcotics investigation at a mobile home in the 1500 block of Campostella Road.

Virginia State Police, DEA, ATF and Chesapeake Fire Marshal's Office assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or go online to P3TIPS.com.

