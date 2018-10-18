CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Corey Merchant, 38, has died from injuries sustained in a shooting in Chesapeake Wednesday, October 17.

The Chesapeake man was taken to Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries after police responded to a report of shooting around 10:56 p.m. Wednesday night in the 2000 block of Linster Street, Assistant PIO K.R Pacheco said.

The incident is still being investigated.

There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

