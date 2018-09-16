CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Chesapeake police found a man dead with gunshot wounds Sunday morning, a news release said.

Chesapeake Police responded to the 2000 block of Timber Lane around 7:11 a.m. and where residents reported there was a man "lying on the ground."

Arriving officers found a man dead from gunshot wounds.

Police said residents heard gunshots around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, but it was not reported to police.

The incident is under investigation, police said.

If anyone has information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

