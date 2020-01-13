CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police need your help to find a man accused of shooting and killing a relative during a fight.

The shooting happened Friday night just before midnight in the 1,000 block of Cascade Boulevard. Arriving officers learned a disturbance had broken out between several extended family members. At one point, 26-year-old Diquan Brown of Chicago was shot. He died from his injuries.

Police believe the gunman was Brown's cousin, 27-year-old Bobby Singleton of Portsmouth. Singleton is charged with the following:

2nd Degree Murder

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony (two counts)

Malicious Wounding

Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling

Singleton is on the run, and police are asking if anyone who may have information on his whereabouts to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.