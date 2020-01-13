CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police need your help to find a man accused of shooting and killing a relative during a fight.
The shooting happened Friday night just before midnight in the 1,000 block of Cascade Boulevard. Arriving officers learned a disturbance had broken out between several extended family members. At one point, 26-year-old Diquan Brown of Chicago was shot. He died from his injuries.
Police believe the gunman was Brown's cousin, 27-year-old Bobby Singleton of Portsmouth. Singleton is charged with the following:
- 2nd Degree Murder
- Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony (two counts)
- Malicious Wounding
- Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
Singleton is on the run, and police are asking if anyone who may have information on his whereabouts to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.