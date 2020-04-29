Police: Man shot and killed on HRT bus in Chesapeake

The victim was sitting on a bus waiting for it to depart when the suspect got on board and shot the victim several times.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are looking for the person who got onto a Hampton Roads Transit bus on Tuesday afternoon and shot and killed a passenger.

At about 5:19 p.m., officers were called to the HRT bus transfer stop in the 400 block of Liberty Street for a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a man dead on one of the buses at the stop. Investigators say that based on a preliminary investigation, the victim was sitting on the bus waiting for it to leave when another man got on board and shot the victim several times.

The suspect then got off the bus and fled on foot, westbound across Liberty Street between some buildings and heading toward a neighborhood.

The victim has not been positively identified at this time.