A man was shot and killed early morning Sunday in Chesapeake, police said.

Around 1:41 p.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of MacDonald Road to reports of gunshots.

Officers found a man in the breezeway of 1314 MacDonald Road with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was taken to Norfolk General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no suspect information and no arrests have been made, Chesapeake police said.

The victim's name will not be released until positive identification can be made. The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

