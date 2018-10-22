CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — One person is in the hospital with serious injuries after a weekend shooting in Chesapeake.

Police say it happened in the 2000 block of Bethel Road just before 9 p.m. Sunday, in the Indian River section of the city.

A family member took the victim to Chesapeake Regional Hospital. It was determined the victim, a man, had been shot in the back and was transferred to Norfolk General Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

If you know anything that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

