Newly reopened Walmart in Chesapeake evacuated after worker reports smell of gas

Wednesday marked the Walmart's first day open since the deadly mass shooting in November.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Firefighters responded to the Sam's Circle Walmart in Chesapeake Wednesday after a worker reported a smell of propane gas.

This is the same Walmart where a deadly mass shooting happened in November. Wednesday marked the Walmart's first day open since the shooting.

Firefighters evacuated the store just before 7 p.m.

The Hazardous Materials Team was called in and used gas detection meters while searching the store for the source of the gas smell.

According to the fire department, the smell dissipated shortly after firefighters arrived. The hazmat team reported negative findings on all meters.