Police: Man shot and killed on Pacels Way in Chesapeake

Chesapeake police responded to the 1300 block of Pacels Way Wednesday night after receiving a report of gunshots heard in that area. A man was found dead there.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from Sept. 7, 2021.

Authorities are seeking answers after a man was shot and killed Wednesday night near the area of Etheridge Manor Boulevard and Centerville Turnpike S.

Officers from the Chesapeake Police Department received a call on Sept. 8, just before 10:30 p.m. about gunshots heard in the area of the 1300 block of Pacels Way.

When police arrived at the scene they found a man lying unresponsive in the roadway. He died there from his gunshot wounds.

Police said they closed the road down in that area to traffic, from the Fentress Loop intersection through the 1400 block of Pacels Way.

Detectives are currently investigating the shooting.