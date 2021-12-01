Police search for suspects following possible shooting on I-464 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Virginia State Police say they are looking for two suspects following a report of a possible shooting on Interstate 464 in Chesapeake.
Authorities were called to northbound I-464, north of Freeman Avenue at 12:41 p.m. Monday. While no one was hurt, traffic had to be stopped and rerouted as troopers searched for evidence.
The suspect vehicle is described as a late model red Ford Explorer with black aftermarket body panels and a black liftgate. The front had a brush guard covering the grille and bumper.
Police say two males were inside the vehicle at the time.
If you have any information or can identify this vehicle, you're asked to call the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at (757)-424-6800 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.