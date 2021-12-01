Police search for suspects following possible shooting on I-464 in Chesapeake

While no one was hurt, traffic had to be stopped and rerouted as troopers searched for evidence.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Virginia State Police say they are looking for two suspects following a report of a possible shooting on Interstate 464 in Chesapeake.

Authorities were called to northbound I-464, north of Freeman Avenue at 12:41 p.m. Monday. While no one was hurt, traffic had to be stopped and rerouted as troopers searched for evidence.

The suspect vehicle is described as a late model red Ford Explorer with black aftermarket body panels and a black liftgate. The front had a brush guard covering the grille and bumper.

Police say two males were inside the vehicle at the time.