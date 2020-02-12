Police searching for man involved in shooting near Chesapeake Square area

Chesapeake police are looking for a man who's wanted for a shooting that happened on Gum Road not far from Chesapeake Square Mall.

Chesapeake police detectives are looking for 38-year-old Anthony Gallway. They say he is connected to a shooting that took place in the 2400 block of Gum Road.

Police say the shooting happened overnight, Tuesday into Wednesday, and happened near the restaurants and shops that surround Chesapeake Square Mall.

Police said there is no further information at the moment.