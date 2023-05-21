Chesapeake teen with autism found safe, police say

19-year-old Jacob Skeates was last seen around 6 p.m. Sunday.

UPDATE: Jacob Skeates has been found and is safe, the Chesapeake Police Department said.

Police are asking for help in the search for a missing teenager with autism.

19-year-old Jacob Skeates was reported missing Sunday evening.

He was last seen in 1050 block of Eden Way North in Chesapeake around 6 p.m., according to the Chesapeake Police Department. That's near Greenbrier Mall.

Skeates is around 5 feet 8 inches tall and has brown hair.

He was wearing a light blue sweatshirt, khaki pants and white tennis shoes.