Chesapeake teen with autism found safe, police say

UPDATE: Jacob Skeates has been found and is safe, the Chesapeake Police Department said.
Police are asking for help in the search for a missing teenager with autism.
19-year-old Jacob Skeates was reported missing Sunday evening.
He was last seen in 1050 block of Eden Way North in Chesapeake around 6 p.m., according to the Chesapeake Police Department. That's near Greenbrier Mall.
Skeates is around 5 feet 8 inches tall and has brown hair.
He was wearing a light blue sweatshirt, khaki pants and white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Chesapeake Police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.