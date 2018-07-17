CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — A person who robbed a store at gunpoint Tuesday morning seemed to get more than he expected when a worker followed him out of the store and shot at him.

Chesapeake Police Department spokesman Officer Leo Kosinski said four people pulled up to Smoke Shop in the 3100 block of Western Branch Boulevard in a red car shortly before 11 a.m. One of the people got out of the car with his face covered. He had a gun. Kosinski said the person went into the store and grabbed some merchandise.

The person ran out of the business and got into the car. A worker with a gun followed him out of the store and took a shot at the red car as it left. Police don't know if the bullet hit the car or anyone inside it.

