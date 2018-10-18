CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — A person was shot by three masked men late night Wednesday in Chesapeake, police said.

Police received a call of a shooting around 11:50 p.m. in the 1700 block of Faulk Street.

Before police arrived, a witness took the shooting victim to Chesapeake Regional Hospital, Assistant PIO K.R Pacheco said.

The witness told police that three masked men in a blue Nissan truck, exited the truck, and shot the victim. The men drove off after the shooting.

The victim was transferred to Norfolk General Hospital.

The incident is currently under investigation, Pacheco said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888- LOCK-U-UP.

