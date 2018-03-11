CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — A car crashed into a body of water Saturday morning in Chesapeake, an official said.

Police were called to the 500 block of Robert Frost Drive for a car accident around 12:05 a.m.

Arriving officers found the driver of a 2007 Volkswagen Jetta on the bank of water, police said.

The driver told police she was driving too fast for conditions, and was unable to make a right turn — causing her Jetta to leave the roadway and crash into the water.

The driver said she was the only person in the car.

A dive team was called to comb the water to ensure no other occupants were in the car at the time of the accident.

The driver was taken to Norfolk General Hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.

The accident investigation is still ongoing, police said.

