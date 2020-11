The portable classroom trailer was behind Hickory High School. Chesapeake fire officials said the fire was determined to have started in an electrical panel.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A portable classroom trailer was damaged by fire Saturday.

The portable classroom was behind Hickory High School at 1996 Hawk Boulevard.

Fire crews were called to the fire around 11:25 a.m. Crews found smoke and fire coming from the portable trailer.

No one was inside the classroom. The fire was under control by 11:39 a.m.