Man taken into custody after barricade situation in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department took a man into custody after a barricade situation that lasted for several hours on Friday.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a domestic assault at a home in the 3900 block of Holly Cove Drive at 1:44 p.m.

When they began to deal with the situation, they discovered that another man who was wanted for felony eluding in Portsmouth was also inside.

Officers tried to get the wanted man out of the home, but he refused, and a barricade situation began.

Despite efforts from the police department's negotiations team, he continued to refuse to surrender, and SWAT entered the home and took him into custody right before 5:30 p.m.

He's been identified as 19-year-old Roosevelt Montilito Jones. Police said he was not involved in the domestic assault that brought police out to the home in the first place.