Over 4,000 lost power in Grassfield area of Chesapeake due to salt buildup on power lines

Grassfield High School was affected by the outage, but Dominion crews are working to restore power.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Over 4,000 people lost power in the Grassfield area of Chesapeake Thursday morning due to a salt buildup on the power lines, a spokesperson for Dominion Energy said.

The outage happened shortly before 5 a.m. As of 8:40 a.m., power has been restored to all but 100 customers.

Grassfield High School was affected by the outage, but Dominion crews were working to restore power.

Cherise Newsome with Dominion said salt contamination can happen in coastal communities since they're surrounded by water. While rain can rinse the salt off, buildups can still happen and cause outages.