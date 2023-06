The event will celebrate Chesapeake's LGBTQ+ community with community resources, vendors, food trucks, live music and more.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake is once again gearing up for Pride in the ‘Peake, a family-friendly celebration of the city's LGBTQ+ community for all ages.

The free event will take place at Chesapeake City Park on Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m.