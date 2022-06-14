Firefighter falls through floor during Chesapeake house fire

According to fire officials, part of the first floor had caved in, causing one firefighter to fall into the crawlspace below.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A firefighter sustained minor injuries after a house fire in Chesapeake Tuesday evening.

According to Lt. Robert Warren with the Chesapeake Fire Dept., a neighbor called in about smoke showing from a home in the 1200 block of Priscilla Lane just before 6 p.m. That's in the Great Bridge area of the city.

The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire. Firefighters forced entry into the home.

Part of the first floor had caved in, causing one firefighter to fall into the crawlspace below, according to Warren. The firefighter sustained minor injuries but returned to work shortly after.

Warren said the homeowners called the department Monday for a separate incident. Crews removed a dishwasher that had been causing smoke inside the home.