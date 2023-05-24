What's next for the Greenbrier area of Chesapeake?

What's next for Greenbrier? It's an area considered an "economic powerhouse." As city leaders weigh the options, consultants are working to gather public input.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Project managers working with the City of Chesapeake are studying what's next for Greenbrier.

It's a bustling area where a lot of people shop, work and live. However, with a mall losing life, some of the future hangs in the balance.

A study is looking at how city leaders can keep growing Greenbrier, an area they describe as an economic driver for Chesapeake and the region. Efforts are under the umbrella of the Greenbrier Area Plan.

"We're still in the beginning stages. We're going to have continued stakeholder engagement throughout the summer," said Devin Simpson, a deputy project manager who works for Kimley-Horn.

Consultants are working to gather qualities and challenges of the 12-square mile space. They're trying to give city leaders guidance as they evaluate any future development.

"We're big believers that focus precedes success," said Chesapeake City Manager Christopher Price.

Survey results, so far, point to the perks of Greenbrier. Those include shopping, location, schools and convenience.

Some residents want more variety.

"Most definitely some better restaurants, they need to improve traffic," said resident Luralla Watson.

During a workshop with city council members Tuesday, project managers identified traffic as one of the most common topics brought up.

"We want to make it more transportation friendly," said Mayor Rick West.

"They want better connectivity and options for traveling by foot," said Simpson. "Another theme we heard was no attraction for younger folks, both teens and young adults."

West also weighed in on Greenbrier Mall, where he said three groups currently own respective portions of the property.

"At some point, we are going to have to get all three parties together," the mayor said.

West expressed wanting to see new life in the space.

"I would like to see an entertainment and/or sports venue," he added. "In my opinion, it would be a gold-star solution for our mall."

"It's a good mall, but it's just dying off," said Watson.

Some shoppers would still like to see it stay a mall and reverse its course by growing.

"It's the first thing you see when you get off the exit," said resident Lindsay Pohlman. "There is still that novelty of going to the store, especially around Christmas time."

At the end of the day, many residents agree the area is worth improving and investing in.

"Greenbrier is a great place to be, and I do think we need to put some more heart and love into it, for sure," said Pohlman.

And depending on who you ask, there are pockets in Greenbrier that especially prove hopeful.

"[Summit Pointe] is a huge plus for the area, and they built up a lot around there," said Watson.

There is still time to share your thoughts. Members of the public are invited to an open house-style event coming up in less than a month.

Greenbrier Community Meeting

Wednesday, June 21

6:00 - 7:30 p.m.

Greenbrier Middle School, 1016 Greenbrier Parkway

The community meeting will be an open format, so you are welcome to come at any time and interact with the project team.