x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Chesapeake

Prosecutor: Off-duty Norfolk officer escalated fight before shooting

Edmund Hoyt was charged last week in the Jan. 19 shooting death of Kelvin White.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A prosecutor says an off-duty Norfolk police officer recently charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Chesapeake man earlier this year escalated a confrontation that preceded the shooting. 

The Virginian-Pilot reported Edmund Hoyt was in court Tuesday for a bond hearing after being charged last week in the Jan. 19 shooting death of Kelvin White.

A prosecutor described what preceded the shooting, saying Hoyt was responding after his wife reported being confronted by White. 

RELATED: Norfolk police officer charged after fatally shooting Chesapeake man while off-duty

RELATED: Family of man killed by off-duty cop says he has schizophrenia, was never violent

Credit: Photo Credit: The White Family
Kelvin White