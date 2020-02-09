Prosecutor: Off-duty Norfolk officer escalated fight before shooting

Edmund Hoyt was charged last week in the Jan. 19 shooting death of Kelvin White.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A prosecutor says an off-duty Norfolk police officer recently charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Chesapeake man earlier this year escalated a confrontation that preceded the shooting.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Edmund Hoyt was in court Tuesday for a bond hearing after being charged last week in the Jan. 19 shooting death of Kelvin White.