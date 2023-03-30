Two people being treated after raccoon tests positive for rabies in Chesapeake

The Virginia Department of Health said two people encountered the animal on March 23 near Portlock Road, in the Homecrest Mobile Home Community.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Health officials are alerting residents in the Portlock neighborhood of Chesapeake about a raccoon that tested positive for the rabies virus.

The Virginia Department of Health said two people encountered the animal on March 23 near Portlock Road, in the Homecrest Mobile Home Community.

Testing confirmed the raccoon was rabid, and the two residents are now undergoing post-exposure medical attention.

Health department officials are urging residents to avoid wildlife in the area, and to make sure all pets and livestock are current on their vaccinations.

If you or your pet or livestock were in contact with an animal that might be rabid, you're urged to contact the Chesapeake Animal Control at 757-382-8080.

Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. It kills almost any mammal or human that gets sick from it, according to health officials.

The rabies virus is mainly in the saliva and brain of rabid animals. It can be transmitted through a bite or getting saliva or brain tissue in a wound, eye, nose, or mouth.