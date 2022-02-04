Raccoon found in Chesapeake yard tests positive for rabies

If you've been in close contact with a wild animal in the Glenleigh, Chesapeake area recently, it's important to let the health department know.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that first aired in April 2021 about getting your pets vaccinated.

A raccoon found in the backyard of a Chesapeake house on Jan. 30 just tested positive for rabies.

Kimi Stevens, a spokeswoman for the Chesapeake Health Department (CHD), said that house was in the Glenleigh neighborhood, near Oak Grove Park.

If you've been in close contact with a wild animal in that area recently, it is important to let the health department know.

"Unfortunately, without preventive treatment, by the time someone develops symptoms of rabies, there is no cure, and the disease is fatal in almost 100% of cases," said Dr. Nancy Welch, the health director for CHD.

Stevens added that this time of year is raccoon mating season, so there might be more exposures to come.

Here are some ways to lower your risk for exposure to rabies:

If your pet encounters a wild animal, check that pet for injuries.

If you or a pet has been bitten by a wild animal, seek medical treatment right away.

Don't get close to wild animals (especially raccoons, bats, foxes or skunks).

Let animal control know about stray, ill or injured animals.

Keep pets and livestock on your property.

Seal outdoor garbage receptacles.

Get all pet dogs and cats over the age of four months vaccinated against rabies (this one's required by state law).