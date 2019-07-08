CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Health Department confirmed that a raccoon found in a backyard in the 100 block of Waterfront Drive on August 1 tested positive for rabies.

Humans can be infected with rabies when the saliva of an infected animal enters the body though an open wound or mucous membrane, like with an animal bite.

"An animal exposure is a serious medical event, for which prompt evaluation and complete treatment is critical. Rabies is highly preventable if vaccine is given early and as recommended. Unfortunately, without preventive treatment, by the time someone develops symptoms of rabies, there is no cure and the disease is fatal in almost 100% of cases,” said Dr. Nancy Welch, MD, health director for the Chesapeake Health Department.

Rabies is also fatal to dogs and cats if they haven't been vaccinated.

In order to protect your families and pets from rabies, the Dr. Welch recommends:

Check for injuries if your pet has been in contact with an animal that might be rabid and call Chesapeake Animal Control at 757-382-8080 or the Chesapeake Health Department at 757-382-8672.

Seek medical treatment for any animal bite to ensure timely evaluation and treatment.

Do not approach wild or stray animals, especially raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, cats and dogs.

Ensure all pets have their current rabies vaccinations.

Keep your pets on your property.

Securely seal garbage containers with lids.

State law requires all dogs and cats older than four months are vaccinated against rabies.