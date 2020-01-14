Railroad closure that would have cut off Chesapeake neighborhood is delayed

Only one road goes in and out of Cedar Grove Aces. Residents say they're frustrated after a CSX project is delayed, pushing back a planned road closure.

There’s only one road in and out of the Cedar Grove Acres neighborhood in Chesapeake. And running across that road is a railroad crossing.

Rail company CSX Transportation and its contractor, Southern Commercial Development, had scheduled maintenance for the tracks that would’ve closed the road from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

However, wet weather got in the way and neighbors got upset. Piles of rocks and some supplies are already there.

Neighbors told 13News Now that they’re upset because they feel like they had no notice about the delay from CSX.

"My constant problem I have with it: there's been no communication from the beginning,” said neighbor Carol Smith-Giles.

People planned ahead and even moved cars to the other side of the railroad crossing, which they'll have to do again.

"[It] doubles the frustration. I had a plan, I was already angry about it. I was putting it into place and then this morning, for this to happen, I just don't understand,” said Smith-Giles.

Neighbors said they never heard anything from CSX, and only later heard about the delay by word of mouth from school bus drivers.

“I didn't know how accurate that was or if it was right or not. That's why I'm sitting here, trying to make sure that they were correct,” said neighbor Broadus Arnold.

"And really, I think they need another way in and out of this neighborhood,” he added.

Suzie Keele said she knows why there's no second way out. She’s 84 years old and has lived here for more than 40 years.

"They tried to go down to the end of my street, but the other neighborhood wouldn't let us get an entrance out that way,” she said.

She’s concerned because many older people, like her, can’t walk far if there’s an emergency during the road closure.

“We need some help out here. That we don’t need to be blocked in,” said Keele.

Even though the City of Chesapeake had no role in the transportation company’s plans, city leaders planned to park emergency response cars inside the neighborhood during the closure.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, a city employee posted on the Nextdoor App, telling residents about the delay. They also shared the update on the city's website on Tuesday morning.

Chesapeake city officials said the railway is technically CSX's property, meaning CSX officials aren’t legally required to tell the city when the work is going to be done.

However, city officials plan to update their website as soon as they find out when the maintenance work on the railroad track is rescheduled.

City officials said if you’d like to receive updates or alerts through Everbridge, you can sign up for Chesapeake alerts by calling the Customer Contact Center at, 757-382-CITY or by registering online at www.cityofchesapeake.net/chesapeakealert