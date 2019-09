CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Officials said railroad cross-arms are stuck closed at the rail crossing on Gallbush Road just east of Route 168 in Southern Chesapeake.

Public Works is deploying road barricades for driver safety, city officials said.

Railroad officials are en route to troubleshoot.

