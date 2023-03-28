Following major sewage spill, recreational activities reopened in Intercoastal Waterway

It was estimated at 2.5 million gallons of wastewater were released at Great Bridge Lock in Chesapeake.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Nearly three weeks after a major sewage spill in Chesapeake, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has reopened recreational water activities in the Intercoastal Waterway near the Great Bridge Lock.

Hampton Roads Sanitation District (HRSD) Director of Communications Leila Rice said a tug boat had been moving a dredge at the locks on March 11. That afternoon, a force main break would lead to a massive sewage spill.

It was estimated at 2.5 million gallons of wastewater were released, according to Rice.

Tuesday, the VDH reopened the waterway for recreational activities after water sampling results confirmed its safe.