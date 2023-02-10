Registered sex offender accused of entering Chesapeake school grounds arrested Monday on new charges

38-year-old Ryan Earley was arrested Monday on two additional counts of entering school property, Virginia State Police confirmed.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A registered sex offender accused of being on school grounds is facing new charges, Virginia State Police confirmed.

38-year-old Ryan Earley was arrested Monday on two additional counts of entering school property, but it's not clear when the incidents took place. VSP said the charges stem from an earlier investigation.

Earley was taken into custody last month after a concerned parent reached out to 13News Now saying Earley attended school-related events where children were present with his wife, Quiana Earley. The parent also shared a picture that appears to show them both inside a school building.

An online petition, signed by more than 200 people, called for her removal as the PTA president for Greenbrier primary and intermediate schools.

Quiana Earley was a Parent Teacher Association (PTA) president for two Chesapeake schools before she resigned, according to the Virginia PTA. It's unclear when exactly she stepped down from her position.

Virginia Beach Circuit Court records show that Ryan Earley pleaded guilty more than a decade ago to taking indecent liberties with a child, along with two counts of soliciting a minor by using a computer.

The clerk of Chesapeake General District Court confirmed to 13News Now that he was granted $2,500 bond last month.

Ryan Earley was classified as a tier III sex offender in the Virginia registry, meaning he cannot be taken off the list.